Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley suffered injury issues during Liverpool’s win over Real Madrid.

The Reds continued their perfect record in the Champions League with a 2-0 win at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were on target in the second half, although Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty for Madrid and Salah spurned a spot-kick for Liverpool

The Reds’ attention now turns to facing Manchester City in the Premier League title race on Sunday. Arne Slot’s side are currently eight points clear at the top of the table and that gap could become 11 should they defeat Pep Guardiola’s men.

But there was a worry as Konate required treatment from Liverpool’s medical staff after the game and left the pitch in discomfort. In addition, Conor Bradley had been forced to be withdrawn in the closing stages with an issue. Slot will provide an update on the duo during his post-match media duties.