Ibrahima Konate has been suffering from an injury and could be unavailable.

Ibrahima Konate is a fitness doubt for Liverpool's clash against Manchestrer City today.

The centre-back has suffered a muscle injury and, according to The Athletic, his place in Jurgen Klopp's side is 'in jeopardy'.

Konate has recently returned from a problem that ruled him out of the opening two months of the season.

He made his first appearance off the bench in last weekend's 3-2 loss to Arsenal before being handed his maiden start in 7-1 Champions League defeat of Rangers.

However, Konate was subbed off with nine minutes remaining at Ibrox before missing training on Friday.

Given that he's recently come back from injury, Liverpool may not risk him despite a crunch encounter against City.

If Konate is absent, Jurgen Klopp’s side appear set to be without four defenders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) are out for the next two weeks.