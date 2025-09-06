When will Liverpool secure the Premier League title? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are expected to revisit some unfinished business in January, following on from a record-breaking summer transfer window,

The Premier League champions did not hold back with their spending this summer as they set a new record for amount of cash forked out. Their hefty £446 million bill eclipsed Chelsea’s previous record as the most money spent by a Premier League club in a single window.

The Deadline Day deal for Alexander Isak carried that amount over the line, with the long-awaited arrival of the Swede setting a new British transfer record in itself.

Liverpool had to complete their window without signing Marc Guehi, though. Reports have suggested the Reds will revisit their pursuit of the centre-back in the new year, while rival clubs are expected to come knocking for one of their own as well.

Joe Gomez expected January transfer interest

Joe Gomez attracted a fair bit of attention over the summer, with AC Milan in particular pushing to get a deal over the line. Brighton and Crystal Palace were also interested in the centre-back, according to Football Insider.

The outlet’s reporter Pete O’Rourke has revealed that the Premier League duo had also registered interest in Gomez late on in the window. Palace had earmarked the versatile defender in case they did sell Guehi, which could make for an interesting narrative in the new year if Liverpool do sign the England international.

“It’s no surprise that clubs like AC Milan were looking at Gomez – they were looking to bring in a new centre-back,” O’Rourke said.

“There was even interest from Brighton late on in the window and Palace had him on their list as well if they did lose Guehi. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s interest in Joe Gomez in January, but a lot will depend on how things are going at Liverpool.”

Joe Gomez had transfer agreement with AC Milan

Gomez actually came extremely close to leaving Liverpool during the summer window. Milan led the talks for the centre-back and according to Sky Sports Italy’s transfer journalist Luca Bendoni, a ‘full agreement’ had been reached between the Serie A giants and the defender.

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld earlier this week, Bendoni revealed: “Milan had a full agreement in place for Joe Gomez. All set to be signed, player supposed to travel, flight booked.

“They had an internal deadline around 1pm because they wanted to check him with medicals so they [Milan] needed the green light on time. The green light could only come if Liverpool signed Guehi, but it had to be before 1pm because they had to fly him [Gomez] to Italy. [In the end] they had no time.”

While Gomez may be the subject of interest once again in just a matter of months, the Football Insider report claims that the centre-back is happy at Liverpool and is in ‘no rush to leave’, despite regular football not being a guarantee for him at the moment.

Gomez is a valued member of the team, with Arne Slot describing him and his mentality as ‘special’.

