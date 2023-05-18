Liverpool are set to bid farewell to at least four players who are leaving Anfield this summer.

James Milner is among four Liverpool players set to leave Anfield this summer upon the expiry of their current contracts. Fellow midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta will join him out the door, and club icon Roberto Firmino is also set for pastures new.

Milner has been heavily linked to a move to Brighton as he searches for more playing opportunities ahead of the end of his career. However, Jurgen Klopp did not want to see the back of the veteran and had been trying to convince him to stay with the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool's James Milner.

The Mirror has reported that the Reds boss was “desperate” to keep Milner at the club and had held talks over extending his stay. A coaching role was also discussed but no official deal was tabled, as the midfielder made it clear he wanted to push for more regular football before he hangs up his boots.

Milner, who turned 37 back in January, signed for Liverpool eight years ago from Manchester City and is widely regarded as the club’s best free transfer. During his tenure in red, he has clocked 330 appearances and contributed 26 goals and 46 assists.

As well as serving as vice-captain to Jordan Henderson, Milner’s versatility has been a valuable asset to Klopp and his team over the years. During the peak of Liverpool’s defensive crisis under Klopp, Milner played almost the entire 2016/17 season as an emergency left-back, and he has also slotted in on the right when called upon.