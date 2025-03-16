Liverpool star might be about to make his last appearance for the club at Wembley

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrate the team's victory at full time during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at Leipzig Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Arne Slot has to decide whether to start Caoimhin Kelleher or Alisson Becker in goal for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a title that not many people disagree with. When Jurgen Klopp heralded Caoimhin Kelleher the best No.2 goalkeeper in the world, few could argue. Nor could many disagree that he’s better than many first-choice stoppers currently in the Premier League.

How Chelsea, for example, yearn for a player of Kelleher’s quality. Fans of the Stamford Bridge club must have been envious that Liverpool have had the ability to rotate the key position and beat them in two Carabao Cup finals at Wembley - with Kelleher starring in each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Alisson Becker was not in the way then Kelleher could well be Liverpool’s bona fide out-and-out keeper. Yet such is the outstanding ability of Alisson, regarded as the world’s best by many, the Republic of Ireland international has been confined to the role of deputy for the past four seasons.

In fairness to Klopp, he was consistent with his deployment of Kelleher. It was made clear that Carabao Cup duties were assigned to the Cork-born man. Reaching two finals made no difference. Former manager Klopp had full faith in Kelleher’s ability and that was vindicated at the national stadium. He was the hero in the 2022 victory over Chelsea on penalties, making several top-class saves throughout the 0-0 encounter before netting the winning spot-kick in the shootout. Then in last year’s showpiece, Kelleher excelled and kept another clean sheet as Virgil van Dijk’s extra-time header yielded a record-extending 10th triumph in the competition.

As Liverpool prepare to defend the silverware against Newcastle United, there in intrigue as to whether Kelleher will be between the posts. There is a new boss in the hot seat and Arne Slot could take a different approach to predecessor Klopp.

Kelleher as not featured in every game on the road to Wembley unlike in the other two successful seasons, but there have been reasons. In the fourth round, a 3-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion, third-choice keeper Viteslav Jaros was given a full debut. The reasoning was because Alisson was absent with a hamstring injury at the time and it made sense for Kelleher to be given a breather given the difficult run of fixtures in the Premier League and Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then for the 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final first leg at the start of January, Alisson made just a second Carabao Cup outing. Head coach Slot stated that Alisson needed to find rhythm after only recently recovering from his fitness setback. In addition, Liverpool’s next game was against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup and Kelleher would therefore feature.

However, for the second leg at Anfield, despite Liverpool needing to come from a goal behind, Kelleher was given a vote of confidence. The Reds cruised to a 4-0 triumph over Spurs with Kelleher having an easy evening.

Ahead of the final, Slot has left it somewhat unclear who will be between the posts between Kelleher and Alisson. “They haven’t heard it themselves, but everyone that uses common sense [might guess],” said Slot to reporters. “So, [look at] all of our line-ups, [you] might have an idea.”

Should Kelleher be given the nod, it could well be his final Liverpool appearance. Alisson is firmly first choice in the Premier League and, bar any further injury, will almost certainly remain in that position during the remainder of the title charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, it is difficult to see Kelleher staying at Anfield beyond the end of the campaign. The 26-year-old has never been afraid to admit that he covets regular first-team football. He has the quality and is becoming far too old to be confined to a back-up role. What’s more, Liverpool’s goalkeeping department will be bolstered in the summer, with a deal of up to £29 million agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

At that stage, Kelleher will have a year remaining on his contract. The Reds will not want to lose such a quality stopper on a free in 2026. He is valued at £18.5 million by Transfermrkt and one would think he won’t be short of suitors in the Premier League and overseas.

Many supporters would concur that Kelleher is deserving of a place in goal against Newcastle. Significant portions would, in fact, believe Slot may be slightly too harsh if Alisson is selected. Kelleher has never let Liverpool down - in fact, he’s exceeding expectations. A potential final outing in the Carabao Cup showpiece - and hopefully a third winners’ medal - would be some way to sign off if he is to depart at the end of the campaign.