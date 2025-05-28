Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has been linked with a potential summer departure.

Kostas Tsimikas has posted a heartfelt message after Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy.

The Reds claimed the top-flight crown for the 20th time in the club’s history. Tsimikas made 18 league appearances in Arne Slot’s side’s triumph and a total of 29 outings in all competitions.

Tsimikas has won four major trophies since his arrival from Olympiacos in 2020. But the left-back has found himself behind Andy Robertson in the pecking order during his five years at Anfield.

With Liverpool targeting AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, there are suggestions that Tsimikas could leave the Reds during the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his contract but has been linked with a move to Leeds United. The Whites are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title but there is uncertainty around the future of Junior Firpo.

Taking to Instragam, the Greece international revealed he achieved his childhood dream winning the Premier League and his ‘heart is forever with Liverpool’ amid speculation he may bring the curtain down on his Anfield career.

Tsimikas said: “As a kid kicking a ball in Greece, I could never imagine this day – lifting the Premier League trophy as a @liverpoolfc player. Five years at this club have taught me what it means to never walk alone: this city, this team, and these fans carried us through every step. I’m overwhelmed with pride in what we’ve achieved and gratitude for everyone who stood by us. We overcame every challenge together. Greek Scouser’s heart is forever with Liverpool.”

Along with newly-promoted Leeds, Tsimikas is said to be a target for two European heavyweights. Greek media outlet Sport24 has suggested that Spanish side Atletico Madrid and Serie A giants Juventus have placed Tsimikas on their ‘wish list’.

Potential Liverpool exits

Tsimikas is one of several players who could leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window. Arne Slot is aiming to strengthen his squad and that may mean selling those who have been on the fringes of things.

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to depart. Kelleher has expressed his desire to become a No.1 in his own right, while the Reds have already agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili. Republic of Ireland international Kelleher is another said to be on Leeds United’s radar along with the likes of Aston Villa, AFC Bournemouth and Brentford.

Harvey Elliott managed just two league starts this season. The attacking midfielder is a boyhood Liverpool fan but suggested that he may have to think about the next stage of his career. He was behind the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in the pecking order, while Elliott will drop down further should Florian Wirtz be signed from Bayer Leverkusen.

Darwin Nunez has endured another frustrating campaign, having featured from the outset in the top flight on eight occasions and scoring seven times in all competitions. Nunez has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League, while Atletico Madrid are reported admirers of the striker.