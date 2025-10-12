Ferran Torres of Spain is brought down by Giorgi Mamardashvili of Georgia resulting in a penalty being awarded during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Spain and Georgia at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on October 11, 2025 in Elche, Spain. | Getty Images

A handful of Liverpool players were in action for their countries on Saturday night

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili saved a penalty for Georgia against Spain but was unable to hold back the tide of dominance as the hosts picked up a 2-0 win in World Cup qualifying.

The Reds ace gave away the penalty but was on hand to keep out the spot-kick from Ferran Torres in the 29th minute. He made four saves in total but Spain clinched the win with a goal in each half as they completely dominated the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spain had 83 per cent possession and an expected goals (xG) of 3.93 along with 24 shots, seven of which were on target. Georgia managed just one shot on target but it came from inside their own half as they ended the game with an xG of 0.

Up next for Mamardashvili and his Georgia side is a trip to Turkey. Spain top Group E with three wins from three while Turkey are second with two wins from three games. Georgia are three points behind in third.

Hungary beat Armenia but late Portugal goal dents World Cup hopes

Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez both started for Hungary as they beat Armenia 2-0 at home in their latest World Cup qualifier. The hosts scored two goals in the second half to clinch three points. Kerkez was withdrawn late on in the game while Szoboszlai captained his country.

The win put Hungary onto four points, just two points behind group leaders Portugal before they hosted the Republic of Ireland later in the evening. Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo but former Wolves man Ruben Neves scored in the 91st minute as Portugal moved onto nine points - five clear of Hungary after three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late goal put a big dent in Szoboszlai and Kerkez’s hopes of making the World Cup next summer as Portugal now need just five points from their final three games to guarantee their place at the World Cup.

Up next for Hungary is a trip to Portugal, if they lose that game then they will not be able to automatically qualify.

Liverpool players in action on Sunday

Andy Robertson is back in action for Scotland on Sunday night as they take on Belarus in Group C. They beat Greece last time out to remain level on points with Denmark.

The Netherlands are also in action as they host Finland with the Reds’ quartet of Dutch players - Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong and Cody Gakpo - all expected to be in action.

Gakpo scored twice for the Netherlands on Thursday as they secured a comfortable win over Malta.