Alexis Mac Allister received treatment for several minutes in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Man City.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexis Mac Allister has shared an update of the battle wounds he picked up in Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City.

The Reds delivered a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium to move 11 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. While goalscorers Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai earned the majority of the plaudits, Arne Slot’s side defended stoically to quell a potent City attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mac Allister was pivotal in the middle of the park. The Argentina international displayed all of his experience and nous to help Liverpool triumph and move closer to being crowned champions. Mac Allister did require lengthy treatment on the half-hour mark in the aftermath of City forward Omar Marmoush having a goal disallowed for offside.

Mac Allister challenged Marmoush, with the home striker inadvertently falling on the 2022 World Cup winner. Mac Allister needed several minutes to regain his composure while being assessed by Liverpool’s medical staff before continuing.

Fitness latest

According to The Times, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man left the Etihad Stadium with a ‘swollen cheek and a black eye’. Mac Allister has subsequently posted an image of his face on Instagram showing the damage that he sustained.

Alexis Mac Allister/ Instagram.

Speaking about the injury, Mac Allister said: “Basically when Marmoush scored the goal that was disallowed he hit he, he landed on me and I hit the floor. I felt a little bit dizzy but it’s just something that happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the win, Mac Allister added: "It definitely was [an important win]. When you come to these places and play teams like Man City you always want to win. Today we were really committed to what we wanted, maybe we didn't play as we wanted, we didn't keep the possession as we wanted, but we had to defend and we had to do it pretty well. It is still a long way. We have the 11 points but they have [played] one game less so it is still the same. There are some really difficult games ahead."

‘He is so consistent’

Liverpool turn their attention to a clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday. The Reds will be hoping that Mac Allister is fine to feature. He has been a regular starter in the Premier League title charge and recorded four goals and four assists in 37 games in all competitions.

Speaking on Mac Allister last month, head coach Arne Slot said: “When I think about Macca, I cannot come up with a poor performance from him – he is so consistent in his performances. Of course, he is not like Mo, Cody [Gakpo] or Lucho [Diaz] scoring 15 goals and 12 assists, but he is so involved in every game we play. He is so important for us defensively as well, bringing the ball towards these players.

“For me, he didn’t find better performances afterwards [the suspension], but I think every player benefits for the long term to have sometimes a few days or a period off as well. I was happy I could give this to him, but I don’t think his performances are better now than before he got the break. Hopefully because of this break it will give him even more consistent performances in February, March and April as well.”