The Liverpool winger has been linked with a potential departure throughout the summer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luis Diaz is prepared to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window, reports suggest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diaz displayed his tactical flexibility by operating on his favoured left wing as well as operating in a central role. However, now into the final two years of his Anfield contract, there have been suggestions that no talks have been held over a fresh deal.

Bayern interest remains

Barcelona had an enquiry rebuffed for Diaz earlier this summer. Bayern Munich also failed when putting the feelers out for the Colombia international, having failed to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. The Spain international has signed a new 10-year contract in the Basque Country after also being wanted by Barcelona.

However, German newspaper BILD suggests that Bayern are still keen on Diaz. And it’s said that the 28-year-old is open to the move to the Allianz Arena. Bayern are in need of a left winger after the exit of Leroy Sane to Galatasaray. Vincent Kompany’s side are also now short in attack after Jamal Musiala suffered a broken leg in Bayern’s defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup. Musiala will be sidelined for around four months.

Despite Liverpool not wanting to sell, BILD, in contrast, claims that they are ‘fundamentally open to talks about a possible transfer of Diaz’. In addition, German reporter Christian Falk has claimed that Diaz has told Bayern that he ‘wants to move to the German top flight’. Falk also states that Bayern could afford Williams’ new release clause of £77.4 million and that they would be able to test Liverpool’s resolve

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are also said to have Diaz on their radar and it was reported that they might be willing to pay up to £80 million. They are looking for new additions after Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new contract and was handed a 15 per cent stake in the team. In addition, Al Nassr have allowed Jhon Duran to join Fenerbahce and have space in their squad for a marquee name.

What’s been said

Speaking while on international duty with Colombia last month, Diaz said that his representatives were in discussions with other clubs regarding his future. He said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”