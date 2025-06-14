The current champions of Turkey have reportedly made an enquiry to sign the Liverpool star.

A regular Liverpool starter has turned down a proposed Liverpool exit, reports suggest.

Alisson Becker has been a key player since his arrival from AS Roma for £66.8 million. Alisson solved what had been a problem position and has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The Reds have won eight major trophies during Alisson's time at Anfield - including the Champions League in his maiden season and, most recently, his second Premier League title.

The Brazil international has a year remaining on his current contract, with the club option of an additional 12 months. Liverpool have already agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia to add depth to the goalkeeping department for up to £29 million, with Caoimhin Kelleher leaving for Brentford for a fee of £18 million. Mamardashvili was one of the stars of Euro 2024 when representing Georgia as they surprisingly reached the last 16 of the tournament.

What’s been said

As a result, Galatasaray have reportedly tried to make a swoop for Alisson. The Istanbul-based side were crowned Turkish champions for a third successive season and have qualified for the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League. In addition, winger Leroy Sane opted against a new deal at Bayern Munich to join Galatasaray on a free transfer.

However, according to Sky Sports Germany, Alisson rejected the chance to join Cimbom after a concrete enquiry. Reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X: “Galatasaray are still actively searching for a top goalkeeper! Among others, they have made a concrete enquiry for #Alisson a few weeks ago. However, he declined — he is under contract with FC Liverpool until 2027.”

Alisson’s future plans

Alisson made a total of 35 appearances in all competitions to help Liverpool win the Premier League. His standout performance was when he made a string of top-class saves in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes.

The 32-year-old recently discussed his future while on international duty with Brazil. With the World Cup taking place next year, Alisson insists that he has no intentions of unsettling his preparations for the tournament.

However, he did suggest that he’d be keen to rejoin his boyhood club Internacional when his current Anfield contract expires in 2027. “Personally, I have never been able to plan for the long term,” Alisson said via O Globo. “Obviously, I have one year left on my contract and another year of option from the club. They will probably exercise that option.

“I think about what I have in hand, about doing a great job, it is a decisive moment in my career, with a World Cup approaching. I want to be very focused, I don’t want any planning to get in the way of this great goal. I want to return to Brazilian football, specifically to Inter, I can’t say when, but I want to. And I intend to return at a high level. That’s what I have planned, if that is what planning is.”