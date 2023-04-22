Roberto Firmino is set to leave Liverpool this summer upon the expiration of his contract at Anfield

Roberto Firmino has ‘agreed a deal’ to join La Liga giants Barcelona ahead of his planned departure from Liverpool at the end of the campaign.

According the Daily Mail, the Brazilian will make the move to Spain after an eight-year career at Anfield where he won the Champions League, Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Club World Cup.

Ahead of Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Manchester United, it was revealed the striker would leave the club when his present deal expires.

Firmino came off the bench to score against the Red Devils, putting a memorable seal on a famous win.

Speaking about the striker’s planned departure, Klopp said last month: “Yes, he told me. Surprised? Yes, a little bit but I was not hit by surprise, actually it’s a normal thing to do.

“It could go two ways and it was one. And I respect that a lot. It’s completely normal in this kind of long relationship that we have and Bobby has with the club and with most of the players and stuff like this, and with the fans of course.

“It’s pretty special and I loved the reception he got when he came on against United. He told me and then the only other thing he said is, ‘Now I want to bring this wonderful story to a positive end.’

“So, that’s it. He is completely here and completely committed, how everybody can imagine. And that’s all we need to know.”

There are conflicting reports over Firmino’s move to Spain, as Pedro Almeida claims Barcelona are ‘considering’ a move but there has yet to be contact between the parites. Firmino is free to speak to other clubs ahead of the summer.

Firmino is set to miss at least Liverpool’s next three games with a muscle injury, with just eight fixtures remaining before the end of the season.

He has 109 goals in 360 appearances for the Reds since his move from Hoffenheim and is the top-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history with 80 goals in 254 appearances, alongside 50 assists.

