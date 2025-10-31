Liverpool star ruled out for a month as 12 players could miss Aston Villa clash

Liverpool vs Aston Villa team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Jeremie Frimpong is set to be ruled out for another month, reports suggest.

The Netherlands international has endured a soft launch to his Liverpool career after signing from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window. Frimpong arrived for £29.5 million, having been part of the Leverkusen side that won the club their maiden Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season.

Arriving at Anfield to help fill the void of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Frimpong picked up a hamstring problem in the 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the campaign. And he finds himself back on the treatment table after picking up a similar issue in a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Frimpong injury latest

Frimpong has missed Liverpool’s past two games and was always expected to be unavailable for the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday. The Premier League champions head into the game after losing their past four top-flight matches and are seven points behind Arsenal.

According to the Daily Mail, Frimpong is ruled out of action until after the November international break.

Slot could head into the Villa encounter without eight members of his squad. The Liverpool head coach is hopeful that Ryan Gravenberch may be able to return to action after an ankle issue that has ruled him out of the past three matches. Gravenberch was the midfield linchpin as the Reds comfortably claimed the title last term.

Alexander Isak, signed for a British record fee of £125 million, is doubtful because of a groin issue. The striker arrived at Anfield short of fitness having spent the majority of pre-season training alone at Newcastle United.

Curtis Jones had to be substituted in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat by Brentford. He was not included in the match-day squad for the 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Crystal Palace as Slot made wholesale changes to his Liverpool team.

Alisson Becker continues his recovery from a hamstring issue, while youngsters Jayden Danns and Stefan Bajcetic (both hamstring) are unable to be included in the squad because of their respective injuries. Giovanni Leoni won’t play again this season after rupturing his ACL.

Villa team news

Meanwhile, there will be no return to Anfield for Harvey Elliott. The attacking midfielder joined Villa on loan on summer transfer deadline day so he is ineligible to face his parent club.

Elliott was left out of Unai Emery’s squad for their 1-0 win over Manchester City last weekend and has so far struggled to earn the regular game time that he yearns for.

Key Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans is a doubt while Emi Buendia, who has revived his career in the Midlands, limped off in the victory against City. Andres Garcia has missed Villa’s past six games.