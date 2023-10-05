Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Jurgen Klopp has ruled Cody Gakpo out of Liverpool’s Europa League clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise tonight.

The forward was substituted at half-time in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Gakpo scored the equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage-time, having suffered his issue shortly beforehand.

The Holland international left north London in a knee brace and Klopp confirmed that Gakpo will not be involved in Liverpool’s next game at Anfield. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “He was injured before he scored the goal. No [he won’t be available].”

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also on media duties ahead of a Group E meeting with Union. That suggests that the vice-captain will be starting, which will be his first appearance in more than a month. Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on 3 September. He was back on the bench against Spurs but was an unused substitute.

Yet the right-back is in line to get much-needed minutes under his belt ahead of a Premier League trip to Brighton at the weekend. The loss to Tottenham was the Reds’ first in 20 games and Alexander-Arnold is determined that another impressive run is put together. He said: “As players we don't really concern ourselves with how many games we've gone unbeaten. We just want to win every game that is in front of us, and we start again tomorrow with a big game.