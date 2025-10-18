Alexis Mac Allister. | Getty Images

The Liverpool boss has discussed several fitness situations ahead of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

Arne Slot has insisted that Alexander Isak is close to hitting full fitness - and the British record signing can now be judged ‘in a fair way’.

The striker joined Liverpool for a fee of £125 million from Newcastle United on summer transfer deadline day. It brought an end to a protracted saga, with Isak spending the majority of the pre-season period training alone. As a consequence, Isak arrived at Anfield lacking fitness and sharpness.

So far, the former Real Sociedad forward has made six appearances for Liverpool, scoring one goal. Slot and his backroom team have been cautious with Isak to ensure that his fitness levels are built the right way and he does not break down with an injury.

What’s been said

And having played in two games for Sweden during the international break, Slot believes that Isak is almost peak levels ahead of Liverpool’s clash against fierce foes Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds boss said at his pre-match press conference: “I think now he has had his fix, six weeks of pre-season which is normal for every player – especially if you have been out for three or four months. Fitness-wise he is close to the level he should be and we can judge him in a fair way from now on. I know how this industry works, if he plays there (Sweden) twice and doesn’t score that's not what you're hoping for, of course.

“You are hoping if they go to the national team they score goals like Cody did, like Virgil did, like Dominik did, like MacAllister did but he didn't. His pre-season has maybe finished now, he has played a few games 70, 80, 90 minutes so let's see where he is in the upcoming weeks.”

Liverpool injury update

Liverpool are expected to have Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch available to face United. However, Alisson Becker will not feature. The No.1 goalkeeper is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Slot has also ruled Alisson out of next week’s games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Brentford.

Slot said: “It’s so difficult to say because the end phase of rehab can always give you positives or negatives, but he will not play on the weekend and also not next week.”

Slot also gave an update on Alexis Mac Allister’s fitness levels. The midfielder has had a stuttering start to the campaign, having been named in the PFA Team of the Year last season as the Reds were crowned Premier League champions.

Mac Allister also missed a large part of pre-season and that is why Slot feels the Argentine international - who scored twice against Puerto Rico earlier this week - has not been at his best. The Liverpool boss added: “One thing is clear and that's what was in your question, unfortunately he went out immediately after we won the league and we were expecting him to be back from the start of pre-season, which he wasn't.

“That led to the fact he wasn't able to play three times in a row, so he went in, out, in, out, 60 minutes, 45 minutes. That's never an ideal scenario for a player. But like all the others, he's a player that has experienced so many things in his career already that he will be back at the level he wants and the level I want from him.”