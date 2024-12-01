Liverpool injury news on Conor Bradley.

Conor Bradley will not play for Liverpool for the rest of the year, reports suggest.

The right-back suffered a hamstring issue in the closing stages of the Reds’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week. Bradley had delivered a splendid performance, nullifying the threat of Kylian Mbappe and assisting Alexis Mac Allister’s opening goal.

Liverpool have continued to assess the 21-year-old’s issue ahead of today’s seismic showdown against Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield. Arne Slot’s leaders have the chance to move 11 points above the current champions. But with the hectic festive period approaching, Bradley will reportedly be absent.

The Belfast Telegraph suggests that the Northern Ireland international will be unavailable for up to six weeks. That comes as a blow to Liverpool, with Ibrahima Konate also facing an extended spell on the treatment table with a knee injury sustained against Madrid.

Bradley’s issue means that Trent Alexander-Arnold is primed to start against City. The Liverpool vice-captain has recently recovered from a hamstring issue of his own, having been an unused substitute against Real. Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (ribs), Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) could also miss out against City.