Liverpool could change their goalkeeper for the Carabao Cup tie.

Arne Slot has admitted he’s still to decide who will feature in goal when Liverpool face Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

No.1 stopper Alisson Becker remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. As a result, Caoimhin Kelleher has deputised in the past three games. Kelleher is the Reds’ designated keeper in the Carabao Cup, having featured in both Wembley final victories over Chelsea in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

Vitezslav Jaros has been Liverpool’s reserve goalie for the past four games. The 23-year-old came off the bench to replace Alisson in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month in what was his full debut. Jaros, who is third choice, is well-regarded at Anfield and could be rewarded with a full bow when Liverpool travel to Brighton at the AMEX.

Slot has admitted that he is thinking about handing the Czech Republic international an outing - but will first check on the condition of Kelleher. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Reds head coach said: “It’s something that goes through my head and I haven’t made my decision yet, so we will see tomorrow. It’s also a decision you take [where] you can include your goalkeeper coach with that.

“But in the end, I have to make that decision and I also want to hear how fit Caoimhin is at the moment – he played many games. Let’s wait and see what decision I make tomorrow.”

Liverpool will once again be without three attacking players in Diogo Jota (ribs), Harvey Elliott (fractured foot) and Federico Chiesa (unknown). Should Slot want to rotate his forward line then there is a possibility of Trey Nyoni also being handed his maiden start.

The 17-year-old featured prominently during pre-season and has consistently trained with the first team this season. Nyoni is primarily a centre-midfielder but he did feature in a left-wing role for the Reds in the summer friendly programme.