Arne Slot and Ibrahima Konate both spoke to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League clash against LOSC Lille at Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate has admitted he’s been playing through the Liverpool pain barrier since his return from injury.

The centre-back recently recovered from a knee issue that sidelined him for more than a month. After fellow defender Joe Gomez sustained a hamstring issue, Konate made it his priority to get back to fitness as quickly as possible. He was handed a start in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United on January 5 and featured from the outset in Liverpool’s two subsequent Premier League games.

The France international has been in imperious form this campaign and was magnificent in last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brentford, which moved Arne Slot’s side six points clear at the summit of the top flight. Liverpool now turn their attention to facing Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they aim to extend their perfect record with seven successive wins.

Konate was on pre-match media duties, which is usually a telling sign that he will start the encounter. And he confessed that after coming back from his knee problem, he has had to use painkillers to get through games. He said: “I'm a defender and for every defender, it's important to get a clean sheet and we have done this. I hope this week we keep going. For me, I try to come back 100 per cent but I'm not because I rushed my comeback with my knee but I have done this for my team.

“I still have pain sometimes. I play with painkillers, it's enough. I don't have to think about that (if he's worried) I just have to think about if we play and this will go away soon. The plan was for me to train on this week but when I saw Joe with this injury, I thought: 'OK I have to come back really quick' and don't really think about my knee. The first game, for sure I felt it a little bit but the pain got better day after day, it's fine, it's enough for me to play.”

Chiesa latest

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Federico Chiesa can start against Lille. The summer signing from Juventus has had a soft launch to his Reds career, having been frozen out of the Serie A club’s plans in pre-season then picking up an injury shortly after his Anfield arrival.

Slot admitted that Liverpool have continued to be cautious with Chiesa so he doesn’t sustain another setback and it’s been difficult to give him more minutes given the attacking options in the squad. But Slot is happy with how Chiesa is progressing.

The Reds head coach added: “Every player is unique and has their own background. [Diogo] Jota didn't have a long pre-season but had a normal start with us whereas Federico didn't. Federico was unlucky a few times when minutes where there for him to play but he was ill.

“But we all saw how difficult, with Jota being an example when a player has been out for five, six, seven weeks, to bring him back playing that load of playing every single game 60-90 minutes. You have to be really careful with that if you don't want to go into another injury.

“There is no winter break and no time during the week to give them a game unless I have to be play them in the under-21s but I don't think players like Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota should play in those games. That makes it hard if a player has been injured to bring them back.

“Some players are so clear starters, I can give them their first minutes in the first team. Ibou Konate played immediately against United because he's such a vital part of our team but, unfortunately for Federico, he has Mo Salah in front of him.

“I'm happy for Federico because he had a good 30-45 minutes against Accrington Stanley and although it was five minutes (against Brentford), he was part of the team that scored two goals and was really happy with it as well.”