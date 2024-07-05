Liverpool Liverpool star 'set' to return to England XI after potential formation decision

Trent Alexander-Arnold may be set for an England redemption at Euro 2024 as reports claim a formation change may be in the offing. England, and Gareth Southgate, have persisted with a 4-3-3 formation which has been largely consistent in terms of selection, with the exception of swapping out central midfielders. That's where Alexander-Arnold began, at least for the first two games.

He was then replaced by Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who was then replaced by Manchester United’s wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo. It looked like the midfield experiment with the Liverpool man had failed and his place in the side looked non-existent from the start - that may be about to change, if today’s reports are to be believed.

According to the Independent, Alexander-Arnold could be set for a reprieve as Southgate is considering switching to a back three which would allow for two advanced wing-backs to operate. Inevitably, the question is who is most suited to that position? And the answer, surely, would be the Liverpool right-back.

It is a position that would maximise his strengths while also reducing his defensive responsibility in a part of the pitch he is wholly comfortable with. Kyle Walker would sit behind him and the energetic duo of Mainoo and Declan Rice will sit in the centre for defensive cover - leaving him free to utilise his world-class passing range the likes of which have drove Liverpool’s successes since 2017.

While Southgate has often cut a pensive figure, matching up Switzerland’s system would surely give them a greater chance of success - particularly as they do possess the better personnel, even if their form has been shaky throughout. The England manager simply has to bring something different or he risks facing derision from the public and a huge amount of resentment if England go out with a whimper.

