Trent Alexander-Arnold popped up in a variety of positions.

Liverpool FC news: The right-back produced back-to-back MOTM performances for his country.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold being utilised in a role for England similar to his one with Liverpool, interim boss Lee Carsley is reaping the rewards.

Consecutive man of the match awards for Alexander-Arnold has been one of the stories of the international break and it is clear the new manager understands how best to utilise him better than his predecessor.

'Brilliant. It was an easy night for him,' Roy Keane said on ITV Sport further emphasising the fact he has laid the gauntlet down to be a starter going forward. 'When you give top players time and space on the ball then obviously their decision making, the type of passes he was making, the pace of the passes.'

Used in midfield during the opening two Euro 2024 games, it’s clear that while he holds the attributes that a midfielder has, his overall game is more suited to the right-back role which has seen him flourish since Jurgen Klopp brought him into the Liverpool first-team in 2017. The positional debate, as it were, is now over. With Kyle Walker and Kieran Tripper both seemingly coming to the end and Chelsea’s Reece James stuck battling fitness concerns, Alexander-Arnold has emerged as a key figure.

Lee Carsley has been clear on Alexander-Arnold from the start. “I see him as a right-back,” and it’s a stark contrast from Southgate who failed to integrate him successfully across his time in charge. However, in recent games, he’s made a mockery of Walker and Trippier from a creative standpoint. Since 2016, Walker managed three and Trippier four assists for England in non-friendly games while Alexander-Arnold has totalled five assists and one goal.

He managed five chances created against Finland as he became the only England player to record five or more chances created in a game on three occasions since 2019. And it proved one thing: it isn’t about what drawbacks he brings to the team from a defensive standpoint, it is about what he brings going forward.

After years of wondering if he will ever find his way into the England side, the pathway has opened up. He will want Carsley to remain in the job after his interim role ends. The barriers to the first-team starting role seemed to have alleviated for now but Walker isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, especially with 100 caps in sight. Yet, when the next World Cup rolls around, he will be 36 and Alexander-Arnold 27 and now looks like the moment for him to start building towards that.