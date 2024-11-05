Nottingham Forest were keen on Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window.

Caoimhin Kelleher has insisted his focus is only on Liverpool - and not a potential summer departure.

Kelleher currently has the gloves at the Reds with Alisson Becker sidelined because of a hamstring injury. Alisson is firmly No.1 at Anfield and Kelleher has stated his desire to play week in, week out on several occasions.

But after being linked with Nottingham Forest, he was kept at Liverpool in the most recent transfer window as the club’s price tag was not reached. Kelleher’s future at the end of the season is set to again come under speculation, though, with Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving from Valencia for a fee of up to £29 million. While on Republic of Ireland duty in September, he admitted that it appears Liverpool have opted to go ‘in a different direction’.

However, in the meantime, Kelleher is not distracted by what could come down the line. Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against Bayer Leverkusen, he said: “Not in my thinking at the moment. It’s quite early on in the season. My focus is on playing well. If I’m thinking about my future, it’s not going to help my game. I need to be clear mentally to play well so that’s not coming into my thinking at the moment.”

Liverpool head into the clash against German champions Leverkusen sitting top of the Premier League after a 2-1 win over Brighton. Arne Slot’s side have triumphed in their opening three Champions League fixtures and another victory will see them move a step closer to qualifying for the knockout stage.

Kelleher said: “The group is in a good place at the moment. Things are going well for the team and myself. I’m playing some games now so confidence is high, we are very happy but we’re focused on performing and getting wins.

“We came close last year. We fell off in the Premier League towards the end but those experiences are big for us. We’ve kind of kept the same squad as last season so there’s a bit more experience and a bit more fire in the belly. The Champions League is Champions League, it’s one of the biggest competitions and the motivation is always there.”