Liverpool star spotted training individually in Hong Kong as key man returns

Things spotted from Liverpool’s first training session as part of their pre-season tour in Hong Kong.

Liverpool have been put through their paces as their pre-season tour of the Far East begins in earnest.

The Reds have touched down in Hong Kong as Arne Slot's squad look to step up their preparations to defend the Premier League title.

Liverpool will spend one-and-a-half weeks in Asia and play two matches. They face AC Milan on Saturday before travelling to Japan to meet Yokohama F. Marinos.

There will be a chance to meet supporters on the other side of the world. But Slot's chief focus will be priming his Liverpool troops for the 2025-26 season. The Anfield head coach will want to spend as much time on the training ground to ensure that he can impart his methods.

A total of 29 players have travelled to Asia and the Reds underwent their first training session at Kai Tak Sports Park on Tuesday.

Mac Allister injury update

Alexis Mac Allister is currently working his way back to full fitness. The midfielder was a key player during the successful Premier League title-winning campaign, recording seven goals and six assists in 49 games in all competitions. However, Mac Allister missed the final two games of the campaign with an injury and did not represent Argentina for the two matches in June.

“He needs rest at this moment in time to recover completely and to be ready for the start of next season, but it will be no problem for him to be back next season,” Slot said on Mac Allister.

"I think he played throughout the last part of the season with the Argentinian mentality he has. Never gives up, no matter what he feels, but it is not smart to play a player that has, not a big injury but something to take a risk with."

Mac Allister has yet to feature for Liverpool in their opening two pre-season games - a 3-1 win over Preston North End and a 5-0 triumph against Stoke City behind-closed-doors before jetting off to the Far East. And the former Brighton & Hove Albion man appears not quite ready to rub shoulders with the rest of his team-mate as he was photographed undergoing what appeared to be an individual session.

Alisson returns

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker was back with the group. The No.1 goalkeeper was not spotted in last Friday’s session at the AXA Training Centre and did not feature against Stoke. New signing Giorgi Mamardashvili played for 59 minutes before he was replaced by fellow new boy Armin Pecsi. But Alisson has returned to the groove of things and he could make his maiden outing of the summer against Milan.

Fans will be excited to get a first glimpse of £100 million club-record signing Florian Wirtz in the Milan encounter. The attacking midfielder featured against Stoke in his maiden Liverpool outing and is now preparing for a public display. Wirtz was spotted in training along with fellow new arrivals Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

There is also excitement building around Rio Ngumoha. The winger is still only aged 16 but has been catching the eye in pre-season. He impressed against Preston before scoring in the Stoke triumph. Trey Nyoni, 18, started both matches as he continues to make progress.