Giovanni Leoni of Liverpool receives medical treatment to an injury before being substituted off during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on September 23, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Giovanni Leoni injury update after the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update on Giovanni Leoni after the Carabao Cup victory over Southampton.

The Reds had to battle to a 2-1 win at Anfield against the Championship visitors. Slot made 11 changes to his starting line-up, with Leoni handed his debut after joining from Parma for £26 million in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back delivered an impressive performance but was forced off in the closing stages. Leoni required a stretcher to leave the Anfield pitch with what appeared to be a knee problem.

Slot revealed that Leoni will be further assessed tomorrow but the defender’s emotions suggest that he has sustained a serious injury. The Liverpool boss said: “He is down because, for him, it didn’t feel good immediately. This is something we have to assess.

“Normally, these things don’t happen in 5-10 minutes. You have to wait until tomorrow to see how he comes in and maybe do an MRI scan to know more and see how serious it is. Normally, the emotions of a player tell you a lot. I saw during the weekend in the Eredivisie that a player went out completely in tears. It proved to be he was right. Let’s hope for the best.”

Alexander Isak broke his Liverpool goal duck when he opened the scoring in the 43rd minute against Southampton. The striker, signed for a British record fee of £125 million from Newcastle United, was substituted at half-time as he continues to build fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak was replaced by Hugo Ekitike, who bagged the winner in the 86th minute after Shea Charles had drawn Southampton level. However, Ekitike was sent off for a second yellow card after taking off his shirt when celebrating his goal. The striker is now suspended for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

On the red card, Slot said: “Hugo got a second yellow card. Needless? Yes. And it was stupid. It was. In the first one, it was already needless and, to a certain extent, stupid, as you have got to control your emotions.

“I know how hard it is if you play in the Premier League or every league if you’re a number nine because the defender can almost do everything he wants and when you shirt pull or push him a little bit, you get a free-kick against you. It’s always best to control your emotions. If you can’t, do it in a way that doesn’t lead to a yellow card.

“I said after I got my red card against Everton (in last season’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park) that is always stupid because you can show emotions, but if it leads to a yellow or red card, that is stupid. That’s what happened in the first yellow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told him that if you score in the Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner, I can maybe understand he is like: ‘This is all about me, what did I do’. But I am old-fashioned, I’m 47 and old. I never played at this level but did score a few goals and if I scored a goal like this, I’d have turned around and walked up to Federico Chiesa and said: ‘This goal is all about you, this is not about me’. Needless, not smart, you call it stupid, I called it stupid right away as well.”