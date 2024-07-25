Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson of Liverpool departing for USA pre-season tour at Manchester Airport on July 23, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Andy Robertson injury update as Liverpool players

Arne Slot has confirmed that Andy Robertson is unlikely to feature for Liverpool in their three pre-season matches in the USA.

The Reds have arrived Stateside as they play games against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United. A total of 28 players travelled with Liverpool, including Robertson after representing Scotland at Euro 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the left-back has yet to be spotted in training photos - and Slot confirmed at a press conference that Robertson won’t feature in the upcoming fixtures.

"He is not fully fit yet. But we are expecting him in the end of the tour – maybe just after the tour – to be fully fit again,” Slot said in Pittsburgh.

"He took a small injury into the Euros and afterwards he had to recover from that after playing those games. But we will expect him back after our tour – but he joined us over here."

Slot has been depleted of senior players since taking over as head coach at the start of June because of the Euros and the Copa America. Robertson, Mo Salah, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah are the only first-team regulars to make the trip from Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Diogo Jota (Portugal) has linked up with the squad after his break while Ibou Konate (France) and Ryan Gravenberch (Holland) will join up later.

But Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo (Holland), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez (England), Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina), Luis Diaz (Colombia), Alisson Becker (Brazil) and Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) are expected to report back for duty when Liverpool return to the AXA Training Centre in August.

Slot added: “Diogo is arriving today I think, so he will have his testing day tomorrow and the day after he will join us in the session,” Slot told a press conference.