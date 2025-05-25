Liverpool star to miss start of 2025-26 Premier League season

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 25th May 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 17:35 BST
Liverpool FC via Getty Images
The midfielder was given a red card in Liverpool’s clash against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2024-25 season.

Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in Liverpool’s season finale against Crystal Paalce.

The Reds midfielder received his marching orders in the 68th minute for a foul on Daichi Kamada. Gravenberch felled the Paalce forward just inside Liverpool’s half but was the final defender and was deemed to have denied a goalscoring opportunity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Therefore, it means that Gravenberch will be suspended for the opening game of the 2025-26 season when Arne Slot’s side begin the defence of the Premier League title. The Netherlands international was deemed to have committed a professional ban, with the consequence a one-match ban. The 2025-26 season begins the weekend of Saturday 16 August.

Gravenberch will be eligible to feature in the Community Shield against FA Cup winners Palace on Saturday 9 August, however.

Related topics:Premier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice