Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against PSG in the Champions League

Trey Nyoni is set to be named on the Liverpool bench for their Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 17-year-old has travelled to the French capital - and is primed to be on the bench for the last-16 tie tonight (8pm GMT kick-off). UEFA rules permit 12 substitutes rather than nine in the Premier League, so Slot is afforded additional options off the bench. And with injuries to Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez (both hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder), a berth is free.

It means that Nyoni will experience a seismic European showdown and will no doubt help his development in the long term. The highly-rated teenager made his Champions League debut off the bench in a 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in January, with Liverpool’s position in the last 16 already booked. In total, Nyoni has made five senior appearances this season - starting two matches. The England youth international is well thought of at Liverpool and was signed from Leicester City in the summer of 2023.

Slot has taken 24 players to Paris to face Ligue 1 champions-elect PSG. Cody Gakpo missed yesterday’s training session after feeling pain in his ankle again after recently recovering from a minor issue. Gakpo felt his problem in training on Monday and will be assessed as to whether he can be involved.

As a result, fourth-choice goalkeeper Harvey Davies will be left out of the squad. Slot also opted to omit Rio Ngumoha despite training with Liverpool yesterday. Ngumoha, who signed from Chelsea last summer, was added to Liverpool’s ‘List A’ squad for the knockout stage. The 16-year-old replaced Tom Hill, who left Anfield to join Harrogate Town in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Amara Nallo is suspended for the game. The 18-year-old centre-back was given a red card only minutes after coming off the bench in the PSV defeat. Nallo might have travelled had he been available.

PSG challenge

Liverpool have been pitted against one of Europe’s most in-form sides PSG. Luis Enrique’s troops top the Ligue 1 table by 13 points and are unbeaten. But the Reds have been equally as impressive this term as they are the runaway Premier League leaders as they sit 13 points clear at the summit.

Slot is expecting a stern challenge against PSG - and believes there current crop of players are better than those who reached last season’s Champions League semi-finals. The Liverpool head coach said: “I think Luis Enrique did a lot of things really well over here in the past one-and-a-half seasons.

“He really created in a few transfer windows which I think – I don’t know, I haven’t asked him – but I assume he is quite happy with what he created over here. Not only in team performance but also in individual performance.

“If you look at the quality [Ousmane] Dembele brings to the team at the moment, it is very impressive. That is one of the many similarities there are – both have attackers in great form and scoring a lot of goals, as well as all the other things I just said. It is clear that Luis Enrique did a great, great job over here in the past one-and-a-half seasons and he was already in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season. In my opinion, this team is even better than the one he managed last season.”