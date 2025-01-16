Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Things spotted from Liverpool’s training ahead of the Premier League fixture against Brentford.

Diogo Jota was not part of Liverpool’s training session at the AXA Training Centre today.

The striker came off the bench to rescue the Reds a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest earlier this week. Jota headed home just 22 seconds after being introduced at the City Ground, with fellow substitute whipping in the corner.

Jota has been carefully managed after recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for the best part of two months. The Portugal international has still to start a Premier League game since his return. However, he did complete 90 minutes when opening the scoring in a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Liverpool travel to Brentford on Saturday aiming to retain a four-point lead at the summit of the table. There will likely be a clamour from sections of fans for Jota to feature from the outset.

Sky Sports were present at today’s training, with Vinny O’Connor reporting Jota was not involved in the session. That was because he was taking part in an individual programme indoors. O’Connor said: “Positives at the moment, albeit he is not out there are the minute, Diogo Jota. What we’re hearing is he’s inside doing individual work at the moment. I don’t think [that’s] too much of a surprise given they’re being pretty careful with him after his injury issues this season but back to fitness and scoring with his first touch against Nottingham Forest.”

In addition, Luis Diaz could not be spotted with the group. The Colombia international was withdrawn in the 75th minute against Forest having struggled to make an impact operating as a makeshift striker. Diaz, who has netted 12 goals this season, was also partaking in individual training.

Joe Gomez remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United on 29 December. Youngsters such as Jayden Danns, Trey Nyoni and James McConnell often train with Arne Slot’s squad. But as they played for the under-21s in the a 3-1 loss to Sparta Prague last night - with Danns scoring - they were not present.

Darwin Nunez was unavailable for the Forest stalemate as he was forced to serve a one-match suspension for accruing five yellow cards. The striker comes back into the fold for the trip to Brentford, who battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against champions Manchester City last time out. Head coach Slot will provide an update when he holds his pre-match press conference at 9.15am GMT on Friday morning.

Players spotted in Liverpool training

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Morton.

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa.