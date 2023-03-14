Liverpool team news as Jurgen Klopp’s side make their way to Real Madrid.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Stefan Bajcetic and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool boarding a plane at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on March 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic has travelled with the Liverpool squad for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The midfielder, 18, was absent from today’s opening training session at the AXA Training Centre. However, he’s been snapped boarding the plane at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Yet Jordan Henderson, another not involved in training, could not be seen in photos uploaded by the club’s media department. The Reds captain came off the bench in last weekend’s 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth.

He was one of six players absent. Luis Diaz trained on his own before this morning’s session as he continues back from a long-term knee injury.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara has missed the past seven matches with a hip issue and continues to be unavailable.

Nat Phillips was in training earlier today but seemingly hasn’t travelled. The centre-back was not spotted in a session last week. In addition, young defender Rhys Williams is part of the squad that has travelled to the Spanish capital, which suggests Phillips may not be involved.