Alexander Isak opted to sign for Liverpool despite reportedly being tabled a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal.

The striker completed a move to Anfield from Newcastle United on summer transfer deadline day, which brought the end to a protracted saga. The Reds paid a British record transfer fee of £125 million to recruit Isak.

Despite scoring 27 goals for Newcastle last season, including the winner in the Carabao Cup final over Liverpool to end the Magpies’ 70-year wait for a trophy, Isak made it clear he wanted to depart St James’ Park. Isak did not travel with Newcastle for their pre-season tour of Asia and trained away from the first team after their return, while he did not feature in their opening three games of the 2025-26 Premier League fixtures.

Isak’s performances last season put him among the best centre-forwards in Europe - and it is why Liverpool made him the most expensive signing in British history. The Sweden international’s former club Real Sociedad hold a 10 per cent sell-on clause so will bank between £6-7 million, according to Basque-based newspaper Notias de Gipuzkoa. The outlet has detailed how Saudi club Al-Hilal were keen on Isak earlier this summer before going on to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool for an initial £46 million.

It is suggested that he would have be given a house with four full-time employees and his own chauffeur, as well as a private jet. He would have earned a reported £600,000 per week as well as netting a signing-on bonus of around £14 million. But Isak wanted to continue his career at the top level in Europe and he has set his sights on helping Liverpool defend the Premier League title as well as Champions League glory.

“I want to win everything,” said Isak during his first interview. He added: “I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s mixed emotions – some relief but a lot of pride, happiness. I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.

I think it’s a mixture of what the club is building, but what they’re building on top of what the club already is. The history of the club. Me getting the chance to be a part of this, I want to create history. I want to win trophies. That’s ultimately the biggest motivation for me and I feel like this is the perfect place for me to grow even further and to take my game to the next level and help the team as well.

“I feel like this is the next step for me in my career. I’m super-happy that I’ve been given this chance and I’m very motivated to do something well with it.”