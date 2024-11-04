Ibrahima Konate injury update ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.

Ibrahima Konate has confirmed his Liverpool injury is not serious.

The defender was forced off at half-time in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Konate was inadvertently hurt by team-mate Virgil van Dijk and was in pain as he left the field.

The France international could not continue and was replaced by Joe Gomez for the second period. Liverpool came from a goal behind to triumph over the Seagulls courtesy of goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah.

Konate has been a regular starter for Arne Slot’s side this season and displayed imperious form. And as the Reds prepare to welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Konate should be available. Posting an update on Instagram, he said: “Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn’t serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game.”

Diogo Jota (ribs), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) will all be sidelined for Liverpool. Meanwhile, Jeanuel Belocian (ankle), Amine Adli (shin), Nordi Mukiele (muscle) and Martin Terrier (unspecified) are expected to be absent for German champions Leverkusen.