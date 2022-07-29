Liverpool star ‘very close’ to £19m exit, Klopp delivers ‘no doubt’ rebuttal

All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Liverpool.

With the new Premier League season fast approaching, Liverpool are seemingly still open to the prospect of being active in the transfer market.

The Reds moved early to complete several deals this summer, but are still receiving more than their fair share of attention from the rumour mill.

And that gossip could apply to potential outgoings too, with several players touted for possible exits.

With that in mind, here’s Friday’s Liverpool-related transfer news...

Firmino reportedly nears Juve switch, Klopp responds

Roberto Firmino is reportedly closing in on a move to Serie A giants Juventus, with the Turin club said to be in advanced talks with Liverpool over a summer transfer - although Jurgen Klopp has sought to quell any such speculation.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the Reds are set to sanction a £19 million exit for the Brazilian in the near future.

It is understood that Juve are keen to recruit the forward, whose contract at Anfield expires in 2023, while Liverpool are said to be open to a sale following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp has fired back at any claims petaining to Firmino’s departure, however.

As quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter account, the German said: “Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team.

“Everything looks really good and I am absolutely fine with Firmino. For me, no doubt about his quality, so yes, he is essential for us.”

Ajax hold firm on Antony price

Dutch giants Ajax are understood to want £67.1 million for the sale of Liverpool-linked Antony this summer.

The Reds have been touted as a potential destination for the Brazilian, who is also said to be a target for Manchester United. Indeed, Erik ten Hag’s side are said to have offered in excess of £50 million for his services already.

But Goal report that United’s valuation still falls some way short of the price tag Ajax have placed on the 22-year-old.