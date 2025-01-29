Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk reveals injury update ahead of Bournemouth as player set to miss eight games
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been handed a well-deserved midweek rest alongside a clutch of first-team Anfield stars. The Reds travel to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night with manager Arne Slot opting to rotate his squad.
Liverpool face a tricky away clash against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, after the Cherries demolished Nottingham Forest on the south coast last weekend. Slot’s side can finish no lower than second in the Champions League table and will only drop out of first spot if Barcelona win and the Reds are beaten.
The likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also been left behind for the final league phase game. Providing an update on what those players will do on Wednesday, Slot said: “They will be off tomorrow. If it’s possible, we always prefer to have them off three days before the game – that’s not always possible if you play so many games! They will train on Thursday, so a few staff members will go back home earlier on Thursday morning to train with the ones that stayed behind. But they are off tomorrow.”
Van Dijk shares injury update
Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Liverpool captain Van Dijk shared an image of himself on his story walking out onto the training pitch at the AXA Training Centre alongside Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez. The sight of Gomez joining his teammates back in training after picking up a hamstring injury against West Ham at the end of December will come as a boost to Liverpool
The Reds went on to win the game 5-0 at the London Stadium but were left with concerns over Gomez. In an update last week, Slot said on Gomez and Diogo Jota: "Maybe Jota [will be back] a bit earlier than Joe. Both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks rather than months. But I've said many times before that the last stage of rehab is the most difficult one, or the one that sometimes [can] add a few days or not. It's clear that we are expecting them to be back with us in the upcoming weeks. It is always difficult to say exactly how long it is. Both of them are not going to be out for months, that's for sure, as long as the rehab goes as planned."
Gomez has missed Liverpool’s last seven games and will miss an eighth game on Wednesday as he has not travelled to the Netherlands. Jarrell Quansah is the only senior centre-back to have made the trip. It is unclear how soon Gomez will be back in first-team action but his presence in training provides a significant boost.
Slot discusses rotation
Discussing the opportunities for the younger players on Wednesday evening, Slot said the result is not important for Liverpool due to the new Champions League format. Of the players who have made the trip to Eindhoven, Slot said: “They don’t need to prove themselves, we know what the quality is for the players that are going to play tomorrow. We are playing, like all the teams in Europe, many, many, many games and these players are ready.
“All the ones that are left behind could have played tomorrow but for the long term – so, it doesn’t tell you anything about the short term, doesn’t tell us anything about Saturday’s game – but for the long term, if you look back at our season, it has been almost every time after three or four or five weeks we gave them the break during the week when there was a League Cup or an FA Cup [game], if there was a moment for them to get some freshness back we have always done that.
“It took me a while to understand this new [Champions League] format. I always say when I think I’m 100 per cent sure, I use ‘99.9’ but now I can say I’m 100 per cent sure that it doesn’t matter at all if we end up one or two [in the table] because we will play 14, 15, 16, 17 and then in the end it’s a draw [for] which of the teams we are going to face. So, this is a game for us – because we are now No.1 or No.2, we cannot drop to No.3 – that has no importance of result coming to the league table.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.