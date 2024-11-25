Liverpool go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their latest win.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool fought hard for a gritty win on the road against Southampton in their latest Premier League outing to put a huge eight points between them and Manchester City.

Misery continued for the reigning champions as they suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions. A heavy 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur has piled the pressure on Pep Guardiola just days after penning a new two-year deal with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool already had a healthy buffer to fall back on following City’s latest defeat but a valiant effort to snatch all three points at St. Mary’s has only improved their comfortable position.

Thanks to an opener from Dominik Szoboszlai and a brace from Mohamed Salah, the Reds are now unbeaten in 14 games in all tournaments. Liverpool have dropped points on just two occasions so far this season and are in a very strong position heading into the new year.

Salah is once again in the headlines after dropping the bombshell that he has not yet been offered a new contract by the club. Szoboszlai is also being discussed as his role in the team is debated.

The Hungarian midfielder has been a regular under Slot so far but Neil Mellor is not convinced his place is secure. The former Liverpool forward told LFC TV that Szoboszlai’s goal against Southampton will certainly be a boost but his place in the starting lineup is not a dead cert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s not guaranteed the shirt, which he has been during his Liverpool career so far. You see how well Curtis Jones has been doing, it was good to see Harvey Elliott back on the bench today. So, for him to get the goal, that will give him a lift and that’s great news for the manager because there are some big games around the corner and maybe he’ll start shooting a bit more in dangerous areas.”

Fellow Anfield icon Jamie Carragher also had some feedback on Szoboszlai and Liverpool’s overall engine room situation in his latest column for The Telegraph. Despite recruiting four new midfielders

“Liverpool are short of a Martin Odegaard, Phil Foden or Kevin De Bruyne-style attacking midfielder – that X Factor in the middle of the park who elevates a side to the next level,” he discussed.

“Dominik Szoboszlai has performed well off the ball and he brings energy to the team — doing the ‘dirty work’ as he puts it — but for all the possession he gets in good areas, he needs to be more productive in terms of his assists and goals. We are yet to see if that is part of his game. For the £60 million he cost, he too often leaves me wanting more.”