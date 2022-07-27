Luke Chambers has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

Liverpool have handed Luke Chambers a new contract.

The versatile defender, 18, has put pen to paper on an extension to his deal at Anfield.

Chambers is highly rated by the Reds and joined them for their pre-season tour of the Far East earlier this month.

He started the 4-0 defeat against Manchester United before coming off the bench in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

And while Chambers - who can play left-back and centre-half - was not including in Jurgen Klopp’s 31-man squad for their training camp in Austria this week, his value at Liverpool has been underlined.

Chambers earned huge praise from Pep Lijnders earlier this year while representing the under-18s in the FA Youth Cup against Burnley.

The assistant-manager said that the Preston-born starlet stood out in the game along with Stefan Bajcetic - who has indeed travelled to Austria - and Bobby Clark.

Chambers returned to Anfield this summer having helped England under-19s claim the European Championships.