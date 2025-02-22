Liverpool have three key players approaching the end of their contracts this summer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the end of the 2024/25 season comes into view, more conversations are being had about Liverpool’s summer transfer business. The Reds have been linked with some exciting targets but the main focus remains on the potential outgoings.

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been heavily discussed over recent months, and there is still no clear answer on whether the trio will be extending their contracts or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Madrid are determined to sign Alexander-Arnold in the summer to add to their impressive free agent transfer strategy. Meanwhile, interest in Salah from Saudi Arabia has never really gone away, as the Pro League clubs remain huge admirers of the Egyptian winger.

Van Dijk also finds himself with several suitors lined up looking to sign him this year. As the captain risks becoming a free agent in just a matter of months, some of the world’s biggest powerhouse teams are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Real Madrid and others now interested in Van Dijk

According to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, Van Dijk’s camp are ‘being alerted to the increasing interest’ being shown in signing the centre-back. The captain is reportedly keen on staying with Liverpool beyond this season but there is no deal being discussed at the moment that suits both parties.

The report claims that Van Dijk and his team have been ‘unwilling’ to pay any serious attention to interest from other clubs. While they have not been considering the idea of a move at this point, the interest from outside ‘is increasing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saudi Arabia have shown interest in Van Dijk before and they remain keen on the Dutchman, alongside Salah. The MLS has also been mentioned, along with some huge names in Europe. Real Madrid are among those currently ‘in the picture’ for Van Dijk, as well as Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

All clubs mentioned are reportedly ‘willing’ to discuss the idea of a free transfer with Van Dijk, should he continue to head in that direction and be out of contract in June.

Virgil van Dijk contract situation

As things stand, Liverpool are yet to agree new terms with any of the three players nearing the end of their deals. Salah has kept the media relatively up to date with his current situation but his latest check-in at the start of the year revealed he was still ‘far away’ from any new contract breakthrough.

Van Dijk provided an update of his own recently, setting the record straight regarding reports he had already reached an agreement to stay at Anfield. Following Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur, the skipper admitted he was still in the dark over where he will be once the campaign ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am feeling good, what the future brings I have no idea. Anyone who says they know, they are absolutely wrong,” he told Sky Sports.