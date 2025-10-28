Liverpool have a crucial set of fixtures coming up as they aim to turn their form around

November could prove to be one of the most important months in Liverpool’s season as the Reds look to get things back on track after a shocking run in October has left Arne Slot’s men with a metaphorical mountain to climb.

A run of five defeats in six matches, four in a row in the Premier League, began with Eddie Nketiah’s last-gasp winner for Crystal Palace on September 27 and continued on Saturday evening as Brentford ran out 3-2 winners in west London, in arguably the Reds’ worst performance yet.

The reigning champions have several issues which need sorting, from a lack of cohesion in attacking areas to a necessity to cope better with long-ball tactics deployed by several recent opponents, something Slot has publicly slammed.

What Liverpool do not need in the coming weeks is the arrival of suspensions for key players. But as the yellow cards begin to tot up, it is something Slot and his side will need to be mindful of with crucial fixtures on the horizon.

Liverpool have multiple players nearing suspension in Premier League

Liverpool could find themselves hit with costly suspensions in the coming weeks, thanks to the FA’s disciplinary rules. The governing body’s rules dictate that if a player is issued with five yellow cards from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches of a season, they will be given a one-match ban for their next league fixture. This does not carry over to other cup or European competitions.

Continuing into the second half of the season, players who accumulate 10 bookings up to and including match week 32 of the league season will receive a two-match ban in the competition.

Statistics released by WhoScored show that Liverpool currently have two players on three yellow cards apiece from their opening nine Premier League matches, being full-backs Milos Kerkez and Conor Bradley. The pair are just two yellow cards away from earning themselves a ban, which would cause further disruption to an already-unsettled Reds defensive unit.

Slot also has several players who are already on two yellow cards, in the shape of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate. With ten matches to play until the threat of a one-match ban disappears and a series of important games to come in that time, the Reds head coach will hope his players can keep their discipline as they fight to turn things around on the pitch.

Upcoming fixtures as a critical period in Liverpool’s season awaits

Following Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace, Premier League fixtures against in-form Aston Villa and Manchester City await with the visit of Real Madrid to Anfield in the Champions League sandwiched in between.

A comparably favourable set of Premier League fixtures follow, with match-ups against Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Sunderland and Leeds United preceding festive clashes against Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves. But after the Reds’ most recent defeat at the hands of Brentford, Slot and his players will know that no result is guaranteed if performances do not drastically improve on the pitch.

By Christmas we will no doubt know more about where Liverpool’s season is headed. After how quickly things have changed for the worse in recent weeks, the club will retain hope that they can just as rapidly turn things back around.