Arne Slot may have given some insight into this Liverpool player’s future.

As the summer transfer window approaches, it seems Liverpool have opened the door to the idea of signing a new striker, with a new era on the horizon.

There has been an ongoing debate for years now, as fans and professionals alike argue whether Darwin Nunez is the right man to lead Liverpool’s front line. As the weeks go by, it’s looking increasingly likely that we are finding out the answer to that highly-discussed question.

Arne Slot may have also added logs to the speculation fire with his recent comments, too. The Reds are pushing for the Premier League title and the manager has made it clear he needs his player to be giving everything whenever they are on the pitch.

Arne Slot discusses Darwin Nunez missed goal

Liverpool were forced to settle for a draw against Aston Villa last week after Nunez squandered the chance to score what should have been a guaranteed goal. Slot revealed to the press after the match that the Uruguayan wasn’t in the best spirits after his huge missed opportunity but the boss has since shed some more light on his own view of the spectacular miss.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle, Slot spoke honestly and said: “I helped him by saying you can miss a chance. I wasn't only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn't happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa. I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once, but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it.

“If you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I'm not saying he didn't do that at all, but it wasn't the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard.”

Will Liverpool sell Darwin Nunez this summer?

A lot of rumours have been doing the rounds lately, suggesting Liverpool are planning to take a hit on the record £85 million they spent on Nunez. This week alone, Fichajes reported that the Reds do indeed plan to sell the striker in the upcoming window, as he is ‘not part of Slot’s plans’ moving forwards.

In order to sanction a deal, Liverpool have reportedly named €50 million (£41m) as their asking price, which would see them lose out on a significant amount of money. However, Nunez’s inconsistency in front of goal has been an ongoing niggle for some time now, and Slot’s latest comments could be the final nail in the coffin.

Liverpool are at risk of losing Mohamed Salah this summer, one of the best forwards the club has ever seen. As their leading goalscorer each season since his arrival, being without Salah’s goal output will be a huge blow for the Reds, so they are going to need to recruit a like-for-like new signing, or splash out on a natural goal-poaching No.9.

Nunez has shown flashes of brilliance and contributed clutch performances, including his game-winning brace against Brentford. However, his missed opportunities often outweigh the rest of his efforts, especially as it’s a topic he has been criticised before on several occasions.

Last season, Nunez missed 27 big chances to score, the second highest in the Premier League, behind only Erling Haaland, who netted 27 times for Manchester City.

Many feel Nunez’s departure is now overdue and if Liverpool do go on to win the league, they will need to head into their title defence with the strongest possible lineup. As champions, it won’t be hard for the Reds to sign a clinical striker, which seems to be what Slot is looking for.

At the highest possible level of football, few mistakes are tolerated, especially when challenging for trophies. Slot has alluded to this and, with years to prove he is worth the money spent on him, Nunez’s performances remain hit and miss.

While the Reds aren’t often known to splash huge fees every year, they will really benefit from spending big on a replacement No.9. Especially if replacing Salah proves too tricky a task, or the money is too large to justify on a winger of similar calibre. Unfortunately for Nunez, the brilliant version of him is not always the one fans see on the pitch. His work ethic is commendable but goals win games and if Liverpool become champions, they need to rely on their forward line to dominate others, no matter who is playing.