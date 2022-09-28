Here are the Premier League’s best attacking duos so far this season.

After seven matches of the new Premier League season we have seen an impressive four hat-tricks from three different players, as well as some brilliant solo and team goals.

The quality of the English top flight has been taken up a notch with some of the world’s best players starring, while fans have been treated to some absolutely spectacular performances.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Ivan Toney and Harry Kane have kicked off the campaign with their own brilliant goal tallies, while they have been rallied by their fellow attackers around them with some top notch assists.

As the Premier League looks to make a dramatic return this weekend, we take a look at statistically the best attacking duos so far...

1. Erling Haaland & Kevin De Bruyne - 19 goal contributions

Unsurprisingly, the Man City duo take the number one spot after Haaland’s superb start that places him as the joint top scorer with a whopping eleven goals in only seven matches.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne has picked up where he left off last season and has six assists so far, while also scoring his only goal of the campaign in their 4-0 win over Bournemouth last month.

2. Gabriel Jesus & Bukayo Saka - 12 goal contributions

Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League and these two have played a huge part in that.

Jesus has four goals and three assists since joining the Gunners over the summer, while Saka has begun the campaign unselfishly with one goal and four assists - just behind De Bruyne as the top provider.

3. Harry Kane & Dejan Kulusevski - 11 goal contributions

Harry Kane has been Tottenham’s key man up top this season after scoring six goals and assisting another, while Heung-min Son and Kulusevski both have four goal contributions each - however the latter did it in less minutes played.

Son had endured a difficul start to the season but looks to be back on track after bagging a hat-trick from the bench against Leicester last time out.

4. Roberto Firmino & Mo Salah - 10 goal contributions

Despite starting from the bench on three occasions this season, Firmino has the most goal contributions of any Liverpool player - three goals and three assists.

However, five of these all came in the Reds’ win over Bournemouth in August - while the Brazilian has struggled in other matches.

Salah has also found it difficult to find his feet, failing to score in the Premier League since their defeat to Manchester United last month.

The Egyptian has still managed to pick up four goal contributions - not far ahead of Luis Diaz’s three.

5. Ivan Toney & Yoanne Wissa - 10 goal contributions

Ivan Toney can definitely take most of the credit for their fifth place position after scoring an impressive seven goals in seven matches - including a hat-trick.

Wissa follows with two goals and an assist so far, bagging in consecutive matches against Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

6. Rodrigo & Jack Harrison - 9 goal contributions

Rodrigo enjoyed a brilliant start to the current season and spent a period as the top scorer in the Premier League after claiming four goals in his first three matches.

After adding a single assist to his goal contributions, the Spaniard picked up an injury and has now been sidelined leaving it to his fellow attackers to keep them afloat.

Harrison has also had a very impressive few months in a Leeds shirt, scoring once and claiming three assists.

The winger’s form had resulted in fans calling for an England call-up, though he remains uncapped.

7. Pascal Gross & Leandro Trossard - 9 goal contributions

With three goals and two assists to his name so far, Gross has been one of the best players in the league so far and has helped Brighton earn a very impressive fourth place spot in the table.

Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister have both also played a vital part in their opening six matches with four goal contributions apiece, while the former has played 42 minutes less than his Argentine teammate.

8. Aleksandar Mitrovic & Bobby Reid - 8 goal contributions

After previous history in the Premier League that saw Mitrovic always underperform, the Serbian has finally found his feet in the top flight after scoring six goals in his first seven matches.

While a lot of Fulham’s goal contributions have come from positions further back on the pitch, their best attacker behind Mitrovic statistically is Bobby Reid.

The Jamaica international has one goal and one assist so far this season, providing the key ball for the Cottagers’ third goal against Nottingham Forest last time out.

9. Marcus Rashford & Jadon Sancho - 7 goal contributions

After poor seasons for both players last time out, Rashford and Sancho have turned it up a notch for Man United following the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

The former has three goals and two assists so far, earning himself a recall to the England squad before he was forced to pull out with an injury.

Meanwhile, Sancho narrowly missed out on an international call-up - much to fans annoyance -after bagging two goals so far.

10. Wilfried Zaha & Ebereche Eze - 6 goal contributions

Crystal Palace have scored only seven goals in their first seven matches this season, with Zaha scoring four of them.