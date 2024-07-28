Liverpool star's pre-season injury shines a light on transfer debate in defence

Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: Could the latest pre-season news be a hint for a future move?

With Arne Slot confirming that Andy Robertson will not be fit until the end of pre-season, do Liverpool need to consider a left-back addition?

The Liverpool boss confirmed that Robertson won't feature in the three US tour games as he continues his recovery from an injury he had from the Euros. Kostas Tsimikas is the back-up left-back who has been a dependable figure since arriving in 2021 but he has had to bide his time over the years due to the robustness of the Scotsman.

Nevertheless, that consistency could be about to change given Robertson missed 23 games last season. The majority of that was down to a shoulder injury that will keep him out of the rest of the pre-season tour, however, he did manage to start 10 of the final 17 league games. Joe Gomez was Jurgen Klopp’s first choice during his absence last season, which initially looked like an emergency role but he went on to become a key figure at the back, albeit out of position.

Robertson has been one of the best players at the club across the past seven years and he helped pioneer the new age of attacking full-backs. Yet, turning 30 brings new fitness challenges and while this may just be a small bump in the road, Liverpool may want to consider their options.

Over the past few months, we saw a few different left-sided defenders linked with a move. One of those was Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri. Reports of a £38.2m price tag show that the 23-year-old is affordable for a fair fee, especially given the improvements he’s made and his ability to beat a man as well as his clear technical ability. Although, any move would likely require one of their left-sided options to be sold - with the most likely being Tsimikas.

Other names have included Fulham’s Antonee Robinson who topped the charts for interceptions in the Premier League last season. Plus, Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth, who Liverpool’s director of football Richard Hughes knows all too well from his time at the club, prior to his move earlier this year.

