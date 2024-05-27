Arne Slot (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool are heading into a new era under a new boss as they prepare for the next Premier League season

Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both given incoming new boss Arne Slot their seal of approval. The Reds have chosen the Feyenoord man as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp as they prepare for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Slot, 45, will officially move to Anfield on 1st June and has the chance to put his own stamp on the squad with some signings when the transfer window opens. Key defender Van Dijk is enjoying a much needed rest from football following the end of the campaign and over the weekend took in some F1 action at the Monaco Grand Prix, as he watched friend reigning champion Max Verstappen finish sixth in his Red Bull.

When asked by Sky Sports whether he is expecting a smooth transition into Slot’s tenure, he said: "I hope so. Obviously I have full trust in the club and all the decisions going forward. It's exciting as well. Change is always a bit in the unknown, but I have got full confidence and am looking forward to the new season already."

Liverpool finished 3rd in the table behind Manchester City and Arsenal, with Aston Villa taking the final Champions League place. On whether they can build on their performance from this term, the captain said: "100 per cent, but success is not guaranteed. That's pretty obvious. We are going to work our socks off in order to make it happen and we have a good coach coming in, a good backroom staff. We are a very good team. Let's see what happens."

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold was also spotted in Monaco. The Liverpool defender invested in Alpine F1 last year, alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Juan Mata. He delivered his verdict on Slot’s appointment and said: “I have trust in the club and who we've appointed. As a player, that's all you can ask for, to have trust in what the higher-ups have brought in. I'm sure it will be a smooth transition.”

Slot spent his playing days as a midfielder with the likes of NAC Breda, Sparta Rotterdam and PEC Zwolle before hanging up his boots in 2013. He then delved into the coaching world with the latter before landing the number one roles at Cambuur and AZ Alkmaar.

Feyenoord came calling for him in 2021 and he has since done an impressive job with the Eredivisie giants. He guided them to the title 12 months ago and the KNVB Cup this year. They also reached the Europa Conference final in his first year but were beaten by Roma in Tirana, Albania.

Like when any new manager moves to somewhere new, it may take a while for Slot to get his ideas across the players. It is always hard to take over from someone who is loved at a club like Klopp so supporters may need to be patient.