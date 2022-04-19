Liverpool’s attention head back to the Premier League title race when the welcome Manchester United to Anfield tonight (20.00).
The Reds continued their push for an unprecedented quadruple last week by reaching the Champions League semi-finals - after knocking out Benfica - and beating Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final.
Now Jurgen Klopp and his troops must prioritise the league - with Liverpool just a point behind Man City with seven games to play.
The clash against Man Utd does not feel as important as it has been in years gone by in terms of the rivalry involved. The Reds Devils are no longer the force of old.
But Kopites would still relish downing one of their side’s oldest foes - and keep up a title bid.
Klopp could be tempted to make changes from the Liverpool team that beat City at the weekend.
And a win for the Reds will move them top of the table and pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their clash against Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow.