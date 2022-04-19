Liverpool can move top of the Premier League with victory over Manchester United at Anfield.

Liverpool’s attention head back to the Premier League title race when the welcome Manchester United to Anfield tonight (20.00).

The Reds continued their push for an unprecedented quadruple last week by reaching the Champions League semi-finals - after knocking out Benfica - and beating Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final.

Now Jurgen Klopp and his troops must prioritise the league - with Liverpool just a point behind Man City with seven games to play.

The clash against Man Utd does not feel as important as it has been in years gone by in terms of the rivalry involved. The Reds Devils are no longer the force of old.

But Kopites would still relish downing one of their side’s oldest foes - and keep up a title bid.

Klopp could be tempted to make changes from the Liverpool team that beat City at the weekend.

And a win for the Reds will move them top of the table and pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their clash against Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow.

1. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Had to do his defensive work against City, which he carried out superbly. May be required more in an attacking sense tonight, Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

2. CB - Joel Matip A slight surprise he did not feature at Wembley. Likely to come back in for Ibou Konate. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

3. CB - Virgil Van Dijk The Dutchman has been the bedrock in Liverpool’s pursuit of a quadruple.

4. LB - Kostas Tsimikas The Greece international was superb against Benfica last week. Never lets anyone down when he plays. Can hand Robertson a breather before the Merseyside derby Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)