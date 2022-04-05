Liverpool look to move a step closer to an unprecedented quadruple when they travel to Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals tonight (20.00 BST).
It’s the beginning of a huge week for the Reds and it could well define whether they go on to make footballing history or not.
Jurgen Klopp’s can take a big step towards the last four of Europe’s elite club competition at the Estádio da Luz.
Then on Sunday, Liverpool travel to Premier League leaders Manchester City. A win will see them move to the summit of the table and with a two-goal cushion.
Indeed, these are exciting times but the Reds must first be focused on getting a result against Benfica, who are third in the Primeira Liga.
Klopp is blessed with a fully-fit squad, with Naby Keita returning to training and Curtis Jones shaking off an ankle knock his suffered in the 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend.
Certainyl, the Liverpool boss has some decisions to make - especially with the City clash looming.