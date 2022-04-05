Liverpool take on Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Estádio da Luz.

Liverpool look to move a step closer to an unprecedented quadruple when they travel to Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals tonight (20.00 BST).

It’s the beginning of a huge week for the Reds and it could well define whether they go on to make footballing history or not.

Jurgen Klopp’s can take a big step towards the last four of Europe’s elite club competition at the Estádio da Luz.

Then on Sunday, Liverpool travel to Premier League leaders Manchester City. A win will see them move to the summit of the table and with a two-goal cushion.

Indeed, these are exciting times but the Reds must first be focused on getting a result against Benfica, who are third in the Primeira Liga.

Klopp is blessed with a fully-fit squad, with Naby Keita returning to training and Curtis Jones shaking off an ankle knock his suffered in the 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

Certainyl, the Liverpool boss has some decisions to make - especially with the City clash looming.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Made a fine save when the game was goalless against Watford. More of that may be needed. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Wisely left on the bench against Watford after recovering from a hamstring injury. Now had a good period of full training. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

3. CB - Joe Gomez The England international hasn’t had many chances in his favoured position. But Gomez has a bit of rhythm behind him while Joel Matip suffered a bang to the head against Watford and may be given a breather. Photo: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Will have to be at his very best to nullify the threat of Benfica talisman Denis Suarez. Photo: Getty Images