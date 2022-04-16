Liverpool face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

Liverpool aim to reach their first FA Cup final since 2012 when they face Manchester City at Wembley today (15.30).

The Reds are still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple this season and victory over City would be another huge step towards that.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already claimed the Carabao Cup after defeating Chelsea in February and are into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

They also sit a point behind City in the Premier League title race - having shared a thrilling 2-2 draw against Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Now the modern-day rivals prepare to do battle once again - this time in the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful he has a full squad to select from, with Diogo Jota the only doubt due to a knock he picked up against Benfica earlier this week.

Indeed, the Liverpool boss has some big decisions to make to ensure that his outfit deliver a victory.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Will need to be at his very best to keep out a potent City attack. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Handed a rest midweek and he should benefit significantly from it. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Will relish playing alongside his three regular partners again after wholesale changes to the defence against Benfica. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Given a deserved breather in midweek. A huge benefit for Liverpool given van Dijk has barely missed a game this season. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images