Liverpool aim to reach their first FA Cup final since 2012 when they face Manchester City at Wembley today (15.30).
The Reds are still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple this season and victory over City would be another huge step towards that.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have already claimed the Carabao Cup after defeating Chelsea in February and are into the semi-finals of the Champions League.
They also sit a point behind City in the Premier League title race - having shared a thrilling 2-2 draw against Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.
Now the modern-day rivals prepare to do battle once again - this time in the FA Cup.
Jurgen Klopp is hopeful he has a full squad to select from, with Diogo Jota the only doubt due to a knock he picked up against Benfica earlier this week.
Indeed, the Liverpool boss has some big decisions to make to ensure that his outfit deliver a victory.