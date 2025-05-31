Manchester City are interest in highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz | Getty Images

Liverpool are ready to spend significant cash this summer as they prepare for a number of changes to the squad.

With the summer transfer window just days away from opening, Liverpool have already been linked with some exciting names and progress is underway to start their busy months of business.

As the newly-crowned Premier League champions, Arne Slot’s side are expected to recruit some marquee new recruits and based on recent reports, they aren’t afraid to dig deep into the transfer funds and splash the cash to keep this impressive start to Slot’s era ticking.

Taking into account the latest reports and rumours, we’ve put together how Liverpool’s star-studded starting 11 could look next season, using reported transfer fees for current targets and the amount paid for existing players.

Liverpool to undergo huge makeover in defence

Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially played his last game for Liverpool and was given a warm reception during the title celebrations at Anfield. While Conor Bradley is strong option for the Reds at right-back, they are working on bringing in Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the latest reports, that deal is all but finalised and Liverpool are expected to announce the Dutchman on a five-year contract for £29.5 million. They are also edging closer to bringing in Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. The Times reported in March that the Cherries had placed a £45 million price tag on the left-back, who is expected to take on the starting left-back role at Anfield, with Andy Robertson showing signs of slowing down this season.

As for the rest of Liverpool’s defence, we can expect to see powerhouses Alisson and Virgil van Dijk keep their starting places next season. The duo, who joined the Reds for £67 million and £75 million respectively, have been two of the most influential Liverpool signings in recent years. Fans can expect to see Van Dijk joined by Ibrahima Konate (£36m) at centre-back, who has admitted he is happy at Anfield despite lack of progress with a new deal.

Liverpool linked with £168m creative duo

With Darwin Nunez expected to leave the club, Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-forward. Links with Hugo Ekitike have been doing the rounds and according to recent reports, Eintracht Frankfurt value him at €100 million (£84m). Liverpool are interested in bringing the 22-year-old to Anfield as a replacement for Nunez, but they may need to up their pursuit as Chelsea are in the running for Ekitike’s signature. The Frankfurt star contributed 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season.

Another goal-scoring superstar on the radar is Florian Wirtz, who has taken the front seat in a number of reports recently. Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that the Reds had placed their first bid for the midfielder, in excess of €100 million (£84m) plus add-ons. Wirtz would slot straight into the starting lineup, leading the engine room alongside bargain £35 million signing Alexis Mac Allister and either Dominik Szoboszlai or Ryan Gravenberch. But given the praise the latter has received since he joined the club for £34 million, he could be in the running as a permanent fixture under Slot.

Further forward, we can expect to see Mohamed Salah (£34m) resume his role on the right-wing, likely accompanied by Luis Diaz (£37m), providing Liverpool don’t opt to sell him before the window closes.

