Liverpool have already brought in one big name this winter, could they look at signing anyone else?

Liverpool acted fast to bring winger Cody Gakpo to the club from PSV ahead of some of their rivals. The Reds will be hoping the Holland international can become a big player for them in the future.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have the opportunity to bring in some more new faces before the end of the transfer window to further bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season. They have been linked with a few players over recent times too, whilst others have been tipped for potential exits to clear up space and funds in the squad.

It hasn’t been the best campaign for Liverpool so far and they will be eager to start picking up some more wins in the Premier League over the next couple of months. Here is a look at how their starting XI could look if the transfer rumours surrounding the club are true....

1. GK: Alisson The Brazil international has been Liverpool's number one over recent years.

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold The 24-year-old has been on the books at Anfield for his whole career to date.

3. CB: Virgil van Dijk He has played for the Reds since joining from Southampton in 2018.

4. CB: Kin Min-jae, Napoli The South Korea international has been linked with a switch to Anfield after catching the eye in Italy.