Liverpool face Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals second leg.

Liverpool aim to move into the Champions League semi-fnals when they welcome Benfica to Anfield this evening.

The Reds take a 3-1 lead into the quarter-final second leg after victory at the Estádio da Luz.

But Jurgen Klopp will be warning his troops of complacency - and away goals in Europe’s elite club competition no longer count.

Still, Liverpool are firmly in the driving seat to reach the last four of the Champions League for a third time in five years.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp mooted he’ll look to freshen up his side.

The Reds shared an enthralling 2-2 draw with Premier League title rivals Manchester City at the weekend - and they again meet Pep Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

Liverpool have fully-fit squad to select from for a third successive game and that gives Klopp the scope to rotate his squad should he wish to do so.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Put up for pre-match press duties, which suggests he’ll be playing. Klopp will want some continuity if he does make changes. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2. RB - Joe Gomez Played well at full-back when Trent Alexander-Arnold was injured for two games. Could deputise there and hand Alexander-Arnold a rest. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate Been solid throughout the campaign when he has played. Konate helped earn the win in Portugal last week.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Barely missed a game all season. Klopp may want to keep his leader in the back four. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images