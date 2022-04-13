Liverpool aim to move into the Champions League semi-fnals when they welcome Benfica to Anfield this evening.
The Reds take a 3-1 lead into the quarter-final second leg after victory at the Estádio da Luz.
But Jurgen Klopp will be warning his troops of complacency - and away goals in Europe’s elite club competition no longer count.
Still, Liverpool are firmly in the driving seat to reach the last four of the Champions League for a third time in five years.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp mooted he’ll look to freshen up his side.
The Reds shared an enthralling 2-2 draw with Premier League title rivals Manchester City at the weekend - and they again meet Pep Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.
Liverpool have fully-fit squad to select from for a third successive game and that gives Klopp the scope to rotate his squad should he wish to do so.