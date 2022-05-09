There is no time to think about transfers for Liverpool at the moment as the club fully focuses on their attempts to capture an unprecedented four trophies this season.
Jurgen Klopp has already delivered the Carabao Cup and has guided his players back to the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.
Meanwhile, they are still right behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race as the finish line fast approaches.
The dust will settle on an incredible season by the end of the month and it will then be full focus on adding strength to what is already a brilliant squad of players at Anfield.
The Reds already have some of the biggest names in world football and the very best in their respective positions but there is always room for improvement.
In particular, midfield could be an area where the biggest changes are made.
Not only that but they could take the opportunity to add real depth to areas of the pitch where they are already stacked with quality.
Here is how a Liverpool starting XI could look for the first game of the 2022/23 season if they sign some of the players they have been linked with over the past months: