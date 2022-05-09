Jurgen Klopp’s side are still fully focused on winning an incredible quadruple of trophies this season after reaching the Champions League final, while still competing for the Premier League and FA Cup.

There is no time to think about transfers for Liverpool at the moment as the club fully focuses on their attempts to capture an unprecedented four trophies this season.

Jurgen Klopp has already delivered the Carabao Cup and has guided his players back to the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Meanwhile, they are still right behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race as the finish line fast approaches.

The dust will settle on an incredible season by the end of the month and it will then be full focus on adding strength to what is already a brilliant squad of players at Anfield.

The Reds already have some of the biggest names in world football and the very best in their respective positions but there is always room for improvement.

In particular, midfield could be an area where the biggest changes are made.

Not only that but they could take the opportunity to add real depth to areas of the pitch where they are already stacked with quality.

Here is how a Liverpool starting XI could look for the first game of the 2022/23 season if they sign some of the players they have been linked with over the past months:

1. GK - Alisson One of (if not the) best keepers in the world, the Brazilian is under contract till 2027 and will almost certainly be the Reds’ number one next season.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool are rumoured to be looking for a new right back, with 18-year old Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay thought to be a target, but Trent is expected to remain as first choice in the position.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk The towering Dutchman remains widely recognised as one of the best centre backs in world football and has been having another fine season with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

4. CB - Gleison Bremer The Brazilian is impressing with Torino in the Serie A and a few of Europe’s top clubs are rumoured to be chasing his signature but could Liverpool beat them all to the 25-year old?