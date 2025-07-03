Liverpool forward Diego Jota has died at the age of 28. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have released a statement following the death of Diogo Jota at the age of 28

Liverpool Football Club have expressed their devastation and sadness at the “unimaginable loss” of player Diogo Jota.

The 28-year-old died in a car accident in Spain with his brother in the early hours of Thursday morning. The Portugal international had just got married less than two weeks ago and leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Tributes have poured in from across the world for Jota and his brother. The forward was due to report back for pre-season training next week after playing a key role in Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph and was on holiday in Spain with his family before a planned return to Merseyside.

Liverpool club statement on Diogo Jota

A club statement from Liverpool read: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”