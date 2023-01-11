Steven Gerrard is set to take on an international role following his sacking from Aston Villa, and that would mean linking up with one of the world’s best.

Steven Gerrard could be set for a return to management in a surprise role.

Reports suggest that the Liverpool legend is currently weighing up whether to become the new boss of the Poland national team.

The Liverpool legend was sacked by Aston Villa earlier this season following a poor run of result and replaced with former Villarreal and Arsenal boss Unai Emery. Yet Gerrarrd has emerged as a shock target for the country ranked 22nd in the world.

Former manager Czeslaw Michniewicz saw his 12-month tenure come to an end following their exit France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, according to Polish outlet Meczyki, Gerrard is in the running to suceed Michniewicz after being approached by the Polish Football Association - and is ‘considering’ the offer.

Gerrard, 42, began his coaching career in the Liverpool academy before taking his maiden mangerial job at Rangers in June 2018. He’d go on to lead the Ibrox outfit to their first Scottish title in a decade in 2021 - and stop bitter rivals Celtic from claiming 10 in a row.

Boasting a 64.8% win rate in Scotland, Gerrard was prised to Aston Villa in November 2021. But he was dismissed from the hot seat after less than a year. Villa won only two of their opening 12 games of the 2022-23 campaign, having splashed out on signings including Lucas Digne, Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos during Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League-winning captain’s tenure.

