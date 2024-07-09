Liverpool still 'interested' in 21-goal attacker with La Liga man on radar

Arne Slot | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the start of the new Premier League

Liverpool are preparing for their new era under the guidance of Arne Slot. The Dutchman was picked as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at Anfield.

The Reds are being patient with their recruitment so far this summer. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Winger latest

Liverpool ‘remain interested’ in signing winger Crysencio Summerville in this window, according to TEAMtalk. The same source has also reported that fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are now out of the running for his signature, whilst Chelsea and PSG have been mentioned as some other potential suitors.

Summerville, who is 22-years-old, still has two years left on his contract at Elland Road so the Whites are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet and can wait for the right offer to arrive for his services before they consider letting him go. The Championship side have recently sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur after they lost in the play-off final to Southampton at Wembley.

The Reds could see Summerville as someone to bolster their attacking department and give them something on the wing.

He was on the books at Slot’s former club Feyernoord before moving over to England in 2020.

The Rotterdam-born man has made 89 appearances for Leeds in all competitions to date and has scored 25 goals, 21 of which came in the last campaign.

Speaking last term, his boss Farke was full of praise for him: “He is playing an outstanding season in terms of performances, end product and also his willingness to work for the team, to be there and deliver on a daily basis even in training, otherwise you can’t deliver consistency in this league.

“You have to be on it each and every day on the training pitch but also with good habits in nutrition, sleep and recovery. We don’t have to speak about the potential of Cree, the sky is the limit with his potential but to show consistency this is crucial. It’s no coincidence he has delivered many end products.”

Goalkeeper linked

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, as per HITC Sport. The 25-year-old, who is a Ukraine international with 13 caps under his belt, played 31 times for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this past term.

Lunin has been with the La Liga giants since joining them in 2020 and has mainly been used as back-up. He has boosted his development during loan spells away at Leganes, Real Vallodolid and Real Oviedo.

The Reds may have identified him as someone to provide competition for their number one jersey.

Caoimhín Kelleher’s long-term future on Merseyside remains up in the air so Slot will need to think about possible candidates to take his place if he was to head out the exit door for a new challenge somewhere else.