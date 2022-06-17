All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to shape his squad for a title race.

Liverpool are already in a better position ahead of next season after completing a marquee signing.

The Reds have spent big to land Benfica star Darwin Nunez, completing a deal that could become a club-record transfer, depending on add-ons.

Jurgen Klopp has signed the striker to improve his front line, but there is also a degree of keeping up with title rivals Manchester City, who signed Erling Haaland this summer.

The Reds will want to go one better in the Premier League next season after missing out by a slender margin this season.

And as Klopp shapes his squad for another title race, we have rounded up all the transfer latest.

Bellingham interest

Liverpool are still said to be interested in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The Reds are said to be unlikely to spend more money on incomings this summer, but Bellingham is more likely to move next year.

That’s according to the Mirror, who say Liverpool will be interested in a possible deal come this time in 2023.

Mane talks

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal for Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

The Bundesliga champions have been tipped to snap up Mane across this summer, and according to The Times, face-to-face talks between Bayern and the forward are set to take place this evening.

It seems this deal is edging closer to completion, and it’s a good job Liverpool already have their replacement in Nunez.

Tchouameni revelation

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Liverpool did indeed make a move to sign midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds were heavily linked with the former Monaco star ahead of his move to Real Madrid.

“Tchouameni deal? Someone told him he had to go at Paris Saint-Germain... yes, Mbappé was trying, but this is normal,” said Perez